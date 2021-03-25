Queen’s granddaughter gives birth to son in dramatic delivery

The Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall has welcomed a son with her husband, former England rugby star Mike Tindall.

The baby boy was born at home – on the couple’s bathroom floor – on Sunday.

Tindall announced the new arrival on his rugby podcast on Wednesday (British time).

“Then Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house,” he said.

The new arrival is a 10th great-grandchild for the Queen and Prince Philip and 22nd in line to the British throne. Mrs Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne, the only daughter of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

A spokeswoman for the Tindalls confirmed the news and revealed a tribute to the duke in the boy’s name.

“Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall,” she said.

The baby weighed 3.74 kilograms and is a little brother for the couple’s two daughters, six-year-old Mia Grace and two-year-old Lena Elizabeth.

Tindall revealed that his son was born on the bathroom floor of the family’s home at the royal Gatcombe estate in Gloucestershire after the couple were unable to make it to hospital.

“Arrived very quickly. Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor,” he said.

He described how he rushed to get supplies for his wife when they realised the baby wasn’t going to wait for them to get to hospital.

‘It was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace,” Tindall said.

The Queen and Prince Philip are said to be “delighted” at news of the new arrival.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th great-grandchild when circumstances allow.”

The Queen and her husband have largely been isolating at Windsor Castle throughout the pandemic.

The baby is one of several royal arrivals expected in 2021. Mrs Tindall’s cousin Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first son on February 9, naming him August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Baby August featured in an Instagram post from the princess this week, thanking fans for their good wishes on her own birthday.

The second child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is also due within months. In their February sit-down with TV host Oprah Winfrey, the couple revealed they were expecting a daughter, a sister for two-year-old son Archie.

