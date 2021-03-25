Entertainment Celebrity Royal Prince Harry joins think tank group tackling fake news
Updated:

Prince Harry
Prince Harry will focus on countering fake news in his new job. Photo: AAP
Prince Harry has landed himself another new job – at a US think tank – making it his second appointment in the space of just two days.

The Duke of Sussex announced early Thursday morning (Australian time) that he is part of a new commission at the Aspen Institute, looking into the issues of misinformation and how fake news spreads.

It comes just one day after he announced he would team up with a Silicon Valley mental health start-up called BetterUp.

Since he and his wife Meghan moved to the US, they have begun forging careers outside of royal life.

From April, Harry is to meet several times over six months with a not-for-profit-group chaired by journalist Katie Couric, cybersecurity expert Chris Krebs and civil rights activist Rashad Robinson.

They are to speak with experts to find out how misinformation and disinformation spreads in the US.

A report will be compiled of their findings, including solutions and recommendations, to be published in the northern autumn.

“The experience of today’s digital world has us inundated with an avalanche of misinformation, affecting our ability as individuals as well as societies to think clearly and truly understand the world we live in,” Prince Harry said in a statement.

He added it is a “humanitarian issue” which “demands a multi-stakeholder response” from advocacy voices, members of the media, academic researchers, government and civil society leaders.

“I’m eager to join this new Aspen commission and look forward to working in a solution-oriented approach to the information disorder crisis.”

Prince Harry, who has been vocal in the past about an “unwell” digital world, faces his own issues with the media.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier in March, he and wife Meghan Markle said their decision to step down as senior royals last February was fuelled by negative and racist press coverage.

-with AAP

