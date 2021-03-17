Prince Harry has his hands full negotiating peace talks with the royal family, but now an unexpected outside force is pushing Meghan Markle to run for the United States’ top job.

As rumours of her secret political objectives swirl, former US President Donald Trump has encouraged Markle to enter the race to the 2024 election – presumably in the hope her candidacy would secure him a win.

Whispers around California, where the Sussexes are based, suggest the Duchess has held talks with Democratic operatives to consider a political career change.

“Well I hope that happens, because if that happened I think I’d have an even stronger feeling toward running,” Trump told Fox News this week. The 74-year-old went on to clarify that he was not a fan of Markle, despite thinking very highly of her grandmother-in-law.

“I’m not a fan of hers,” Trump said. “I think that what she talks about the royal family and the Queen, and I happen to think, I know the Queen as you know, I met with the Queen and I think the Queen is a tremendous person and I am not a fan of Meghan.”

While Markle has never publicly expressed an interest in running for office, this is not the first time she has been at the centre of speculation surrounding a possible bid for the presidency.

In October 2020, a fake website popped up touting Markle as a late entrant into the US federal election.

The convincing website, Meghan For President, featured real-life quotes from the Duchess, with faux election slogans, like “Together We Will Lead” and “A Brighter Tomorrow Begins Today”.

An ‘unproductive’ royal reunion

Prince Harry has reportedly made contact with Prince William and Prince Charles, but things are not looking good, says Gayle King.

King, who is Oprah’ Winfrey’s longtime best friend and has a close friendship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, told CBS This Morning that the phone calls took place over the weekend.

“Well, I’m not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too,” King said. “The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.

“And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still.” Despite accusations Markle has exaggerated her claims and grievances against the palace, King confirmed the Duchess “has documents to back up everything that she said on Oprah’s interview. Everything.”