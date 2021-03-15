‘Papa is missing you’: Young royals’ touching tribute to ‘Granny Diana’

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children have paid a touching tribute to their “Granny Diana” in photos posted to social media.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared artworks made by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to mark Mother’s Day in Britain.

“Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William,” the royal couple wrote on Instagram.

This year, seven-year-old George drew a photo of a sunny day, with birds flying in the sky and his own message to the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

“Dear Granny Diana, happy, happy Mothers Day,” he wrote.

“I love you very much and think of you always, sending lots of love from George.”

Charlotte’s card featured a multicoloured heart surrounded by stickers of flowers and butterflies, and another special message.

“Dear Granny Diana I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day,” the five-year-old wrote in neat hand-writing.

“I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte.”

The offering from baby Prince Louis, who turns three in April, was a finger-painted heart surrounded by animal stickers. Louis’ name is in the bottom corner.

William and Kate said they shared the touching tributes to help people who have lost a loved one know that they are not alone.

William was 15 when Diana died in a car accident in 1997.

“This year Mother’s Day will be different once again,” the couple’s social media message read.

“Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again. But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging.”

“Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day.”

Later the couple also shared a picture of a cake made by their three children, and a photo of the duchess as a young girl with her mother, Carole Middleton.

Prince William’s younger brother, Prince Harry, reportedly arranged for flowers to be left at their mother’s grave to mark the day. Diana is buried n an island in the middle of a lake in the British country estate where she grew up.

Elsewhere, William and Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie celebrated her first Mother’s Day after the birth of baby son August Brooksbank on February 10.

Eugenie shared two pictures to her Instagram. The first was of her son lying in the sun among a field of daffodils, the other one of her with her mother, the Duchess of York, in 1990.

“I’m so excited to be August’s mum and as you can see I’m enjoying my first Mother’s Day,” she wrote.

⁣

“I’m also celebrating my beautiful Mumma with this picture of us from March 1990. You’ve taught me so much.”

-with agencies