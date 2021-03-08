Entertainment Celebrity Royal Queen’s former press secretary denies racism within royal family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with son Archie in Cape Town in September 2019. Photo: PA
Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary has denied there is racism in the royal family, saying such discriminatory attitudes exist primarily on social media.

Charles Anson, who worked for the Queen from 1990 to 1997, spoke about the issue after Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, told Oprah Winfrey that there were “concerns and several conversations” about “how dark Archie’s skin might be when he was born”.

Meghan declined to say who it was that had the conversations with husband Prince Harry about son Archie’s skin colour as it would be “very damaging” to them.

Charles Anson in 2006. Photo: AAP

“I don’t think there’s a strand of racism within the royal household at all,” Mr Anson told the BBC on Monday.

“I think it’s much more, not even in the main print and broadcast media, I think such racism that exists tends to be most active on social media and individuals.”

When presenter Martha Kearney raised that was not what the couple said, he added: “I do take that point … and obviously one that needs to be considered”.

In the bombshell interview, which aired on US television network CBS on Sunday, Meghan also revealed that she suffered with her mental health during her time as a senior royal, stating she “didn’t want to be alive any more” and claimed she sought help from a senior member of the royal family but never received it.

Mr Anson responded that there is a “medical household” within the palace structure which he remembered being “very responsive” to members of staff and members of the royal family.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Topics:

Harry Meghan Markle Queen Elizabeth
