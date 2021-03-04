‘There’s a lot that’s been lost’: Meghan’s swipe at ‘the Firm’ amid bullying claims

Meghan Markle has taken a swipe at “the Firm” in a new clip from her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey released on Thursday.

The second teaser for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s much-anticipated two-hour TV special comes as the relationship between the couple and Buckingham Palace appeared to take a turn for the worse this week.

In the second clip for the interview, which will air in the US on Sunday night (local time), Winfrey asks Meghan how she thinks the palace will feel about her “speaking her truth”.

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent when there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” the duchess says.

“If that comes with risk of losing things … there’s a lot that’s been lost already.”

The new promo comes a day after Buckingham Palace said it would investigate allegations Meghan bullied staff during her time as a royal in London.

The Times newspaper reported allegations that during her time as a working royal, Meghan drove out two personal assistants and staff were “humiliated” on several occasions.

Buckingham Palace said it was “very concerned” about the newspaper report detailing allegations of bullying from the former royal staff.

“Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday (British time).

“Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.”

The Royal Household would not tolerate workplace bullying or harassment, it said.

There has long been speculation about the atmosphere in the Sussex household after several staff left, and the newspaper chronicles what it describes as “turmoil” within palace walls.

Underlying Meghan’s actions, the paper claims, was the view of some sources that she wanted to be a “victim” so her “unbearable experience” would convince Harry they had to leave Britain – something her lawyers have denied.

The monarchy’s “men in grey suits” have been accused of being aware of the duchess’ alleged actions and of doing “absolutely nothing to protect people”.

But Meghan’s spokesman said: “The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.

“She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

Prince William brought forward plans to split his office from Harry’s staff after he was made aware of the allegations, it was reported.

Questions are being asked about the timing of the allegations, coming as they do so close to Meghan and Harry’s interview with Winfrey airing in the US. It will also show in Britain, just hours later.

Royal aides will be bracing themselves for revelations from the couple after Winfrey said in an earlier clip from the interview that nothing was “off-limits”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey will screen in Australia on Network 10 at 7.30pm (AEDT) on Monday

-with AAP