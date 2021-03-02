Prince Philip’s treatment extended with transfer to another London hospital

Prince Philip has been transferred to another hospital after spending nearly two weeks in a private ward recovering from an infection.

Buckingham Palace confirmed late Monday night (Australian time) that the Duke of Edinburgh had been released from King Edward VII’s Hospital and taken to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, both in London, where doctors will continue to treat him and undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

“The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.”

An ambulance carrying the Duke was seen leaving King Edward VII’s Hospital shortly after 11am on Monday local time.

A spokesperson for the 99-year-old Prince later confirmed he had left the hospital.

Concerns were raised after Prince Philip was admitted to hospital on February 16, which Buckingham Palace at the time said was on the advice of his doctor and for “observation and rest”.

After he was visited by his eldest son and first in line to the throne, Prince Charles, a few days later, the palace later confirmed that the duke was suffering from an infection and not coronavirus.

An update from Buckingham Palace on Prince Philip, who has just been transferred across London to another hospital for further treatment: pic.twitter.com/0wOMqPtXVd — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 1, 2021

The Palace last week said that Philip would spend “several” more days in hospital.

It previously stressed the convalescence was not an emergency and the Duke’s illness is not related to COVID-19.

Both Philip and the 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth – who has stayed at Windsor Castle – her home to the west of London, received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in January.

Philip has required hospital treatment a number of times in the last decade, including for a recurrence of a bladder infection and for an operation to clear a blocked artery in his heart after suffering chest pains.

-With AAP