Entertainment Celebrity Royal Prince Philip’s treatment extended with transfer to another London hospital
Updated:

Prince Philip’s treatment extended with transfer to another London hospital

An ambulance carrying the Duke was seen leaving King Edward VII hospital in London on Monday morning. Photo: AP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Prince Philip has been transferred to another hospital after spending nearly two weeks in a private ward recovering from an infection.

Buckingham Palace confirmed late Monday night (Australian time) that the Duke of Edinburgh had been released from King Edward VII’s Hospital and taken to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, both in London, where doctors will continue to treat him and undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

“The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.”

An ambulance carrying the Duke was seen leaving King Edward VII’s Hospital shortly after 11am on Monday local time.

A spokesperson for the 99-year-old Prince later confirmed he had left the hospital.

Concerns were raised after Prince Philip was admitted to hospital on February 16, which Buckingham Palace at the time said was on the advice of his doctor and for “observation and rest”.

After he was visited by his eldest son and first in line to the throne, Prince Charles, a few days later, the palace later confirmed that the duke was suffering from an infection and not coronavirus.

The Palace last week said that Philip would spend “several” more days in hospital.

It previously stressed the convalescence was not an emergency and the Duke’s illness is not related to COVID-19.

Both Philip and the 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth – who has stayed at Windsor Castle – her home to the west of London, received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in January.

Philip has required hospital treatment a number of times in the last decade, including for a recurrence of a bladder infection and for an operation to clear a blocked artery in his heart after suffering chest pains.

-With AAP

Topics:

Prince Philip
Follow Us
Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

Industry super funds come out on top in report by Ruthven Institute
How much Australians would be willing to pay for just one more hour of time
The Golden Globes: Sly digs, gaffes and blunders abound
Cabinet rape claim: What legal options exist to investigate or prosecute?
Michael Pascoe: Very average wages, searing effective marginal tax rates
No end in sight for Australia’s ‘broad-based’ housing boom
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video