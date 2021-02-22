The ongoing feud between Prince Harry and his big brother may have finally reached boiling point, following the Sussexes’ official departure from royal life.

Sources close to Prince William said he was “really sad and genuinely shocked” by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s response to the Queen, reports The Sunday Times.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were officially stripped of their royal patronages following their one-year probation period.

A statement by Buckingham Palace indicated the Queen was “saddened” but felt it was “not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service”.

But it was the reaction from Prince Harry and Markle that left Prince William “very upset”.

“As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said.

“We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

The Duke of Cambridge believed this response was “insulting and disrespectful”, and apparently against royal procedure.

One palace insider told The Sunday Times the Sussexes should have remained silent.

You don’t answer the Queen back – it’s just not done.



This comes as the palace braces itself for the upcoming release of the Sussexes tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Sun reports that the interview will give “real insight” into the feud between the princes, their expanding family and life after stepping down.

Which patronages were pulled?

A number of charities led by Prince Harry and Markle will be “returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of the Royal Family”.

Prince Harry will no longer serve as patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust, the Rugby Football Union or the Rugby Football League.

He was also stripped of his beloved military appointments, including Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington, and Honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Naval Commands’ Small Ships and Diving.

The Rugby Football league was “completely blindsided”, and believed the decision will cause “a lot of disruption”.

Prince Harry will, however, remain a patron for The Invictus Games, which he founded.

Our statement on the Duke of Sussex remaining as Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation: pic.twitter.com/uXe52t9BY7 — Invictus Games Foundation 💛🖤+💙 (@WeAreInvictus) February 19, 2021

Children’s charity, WellChild, also said it was “delighted” to keep the Duke as a patron.

Meanwhile, Markle has lost her patronage for The National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities, and the couple will no longer be associated with The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

Smart Works, an organisation that helps women with clothes and coaching to get work, said it was “delighted to confirm” that Markle would stay on as a private patron.

She will also remain a private patron for animal welfare organisation, Mayhew.