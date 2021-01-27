The Queen wants Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank to be the new faces of the royal family. And she wants them to do it in Australia.

Eugenie and Jack’s first child is due “in early 2021” and Queen Elizabeth is reportedly planning for the new family (once they’re comfortable) to move Down Under.

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle living a royal-free life in the United States, the Queen is casting her eye around for a new fresh face to represent the family.

“With the Cambridges already run ragged trying to represent their generation on their own, while raising a future king, the Queen is concerned they don’t have enough young ones to tour the Commonwealth as things eventually open up – albeit with restrictions,” a source told New Idea.

“She’s had a brainwave to have Eugenie and Jack move for part of the year to Australia, and wants to pull some strings to get them an ambassadorial role in the country.

“The Queen understands the royals can’t do the kind of whistle-stop tours with packed, multi-country schedules until the virus is beaten, so a permanent presence in the Aus-NZ bubble with her trusted granddaughter and soon-to-be great-grandchild seems a wise move.”

The Queen’s plan apparently involves Eugenie and Jack living in Australia for part of the calendar year, so if international travel is still tricky due to COVID-19, the young family won’t be completely cut off.

The move would also place a distance between Princess Eugenie and her scandal-plagued parents.

Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson spoke this week about how she believes Eugenie will be a present, empathetic mother.

Prince Andrew, meanwhile, is all but banished from the royal limelight as the stench from his friendship with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein refuses to fade.

(We’re also not sure how toe sucking fits into the role of a grandparent, on either side.)

If the young royals did move to Australia, they wouldn’t be without support.

Fergie’s sister Jane Ferguson Luedecke is a public relations executive living in Sydney.

She attended her niece’s wedding in 2018.

Eugenie and Jack announced they were expecting in September.

Harry and Meghan since invited them to live at their royal residence Frogmore Cottage, while they’re stuck in the US as the pandemic rages.

However, recent reports suggest Eugenie and Jack have moved back in with Fergie and Prince Andrew (who are divorced but still live together) at Royal Lodge Windsor.