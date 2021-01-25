Entertainment Celebrity Royal William and Kate are expanding their family and welcome a new furry friend
William and Kate are expanding their family and welcome a new furry friend

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expanding their little royal family, and have welcomed a four-legged friend into Kensington Palace.

The new addition comes just two months after the family’s beloved cocker spaniel, Lupo, passed away.

Lupo, who was a Christmas gift from Middleton’s parents following their 2011 wedding, was reportedly very protective of Prince George when he was an infant.

The Times also reported that Lupo had helped choose the young Prince’s name before his birth.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to have written down their first choices and scattered the pieces of paper on the floor and encouraged Lupo to select one at random.

At the time of Lupo’s death in November, the Cambridges released a statement on Instagram to announce the sad death.

“Very sadly last weekend our dear dog Lupo passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much,” they wrote.

But the new dog joining Prince William, Middleton, and their three children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5 and Prince Louis, 2, bears more than just a striking resemblance to Lupo.

Lupo was “the heart” of the family. Photo: Getty

The eight-month-old black cocker spaniel is actually related to the family’s late dog, and was a gift from Middleton’s brother, James Middleton.

James owns Luna – Lupo’s sister. In May, she welcomed a litter of six puppies.

One of those pups was always destined to join the Cambridge household.

A friend of the royals told The Mail on Sunday that the new dog was intended to keep Lupo company before his death.

“The new puppy is adorable and the whole family are besotted. They were devastated when Lupo passed away. It was hoped that a younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little more life and energy,” the friend said.

