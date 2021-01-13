Prince Harry is getting into the laidback Californian lifestyle and has reportedly grown his red tresses into a ponytail, says actor Rob Lowe.

The 56-year-old, who lives nearby to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s multimillion-dollar Montecito mansion, claims he spotted the Prince driving around the neighbourhood.

Appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Lowe said the sighting was akin to spotting the Loch Ness monster.

“I just ran into your countryman, the English treasure, Prince Harry, at the stoplight 10 minutes ago,” Lowe told Corden in a Zoom interview. “He lives about a mile from me. He’s been very reclusive. Seeing him in the neighbourhood is like seeing the Loch Ness monster, and I finally saw him. I finally saw him driving his car.” The Parks and Recreation star went on to reveal a “scoop” about the flame-haired Prince. “It was very, very quick – don’t totally quote me on it – but it looked like he’s wearing a ponytail,” he said. “I’m just saying, it looked to me as a casual observer that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail.” Corden was sceptical and doubted Lowe’s intel. “I’m certain that isn’t true,” Corden said. “Do you know what I think’s happened? I think you didn’t see Prince Harry.”

But if Lowe’s supposed sighting hasn’t got you convinced, don’t worry – he also went on a royal reconnaissance mission to confirm.