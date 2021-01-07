Exactly one year ago, the royal family went through the biggest shake up in recent memory when Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced they would step back as senior royals.

News of the separation dominated headlines and ensured it was one of the biggest stories of 2020, with rumours swirling of a royal rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the family.

But in their one rollercoaster year of freedom, what exactly have the Duke and Duchess achieved?

At the beginning of 2020, the royals were facing mounting criticism from UK tabloids, growing tension among the other royals, and a multimillion-dollar debt for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage.

Between bitter lawsuits and tragic personal losses, the Sussexes have managed to kickstart their career in California and turn around their nightmare year.

Here’s how they did it.