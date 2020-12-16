Harry, Meghan to release first podcast for Spotify this month

Spotify has announced Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will host and produce a special holiday podcast with the hope of uplifting and entertaining audiences.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will later this month release their first podcast in which they will share their own inspirational stories from the past 12 months.

Spotify has released a three-minute teaser for the podcast from the couple’s newly-formed production company, Archewell Audio.

Harry hesitantly kicks off the recording, before handing over the reins to Meghan, who says: “No say it, because I think it sounds really nice with your accent.”

At one point, the couple is heard singing an impromptu festive jingle.

Under a multi-year agreement, Harry and Meghan intend on creating content that “uplifts and entertains audiences around the world” and features “diverse perspectives and voices,” Spotify said in a statement.

The holiday special will feature “stories of hope and compassion” to celebrate the new year, the statement said.

The deal is the latest move by Harry and Meghan to make a living outside of the royal family.

Their first complete series is expected next year.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” the couple said in a joint statement.

“With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are,” the pair added.

The podcasts will be available free through Spotify, the company that leads the streaming music market.

Spotify also offers more than 1.5 million podcast titles such as The Michelle Obama Podcast and Mama Knows Best by influencer Addison Rae and reaches more than 320 million active users per month.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The couple moved to the US with their infant son Archie this year after stepping back from royal duties in January.

In September, they signed an exclusive multi-year production deal for TV programming with Netflix Inc.

-with AAP