Royal buns: Pippa Middleton’s pregnancy is the latest within royal circles

Members (and adjacent members) of the royal family can expect another bundle of joy next year, after Pippa Middleton announced she is pregnant.

The 37-year-old, who is the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister, will welcome her second child with hedge fund husband James Matthews, 45.

The couple already have a two-year-old son named Arthur.

A source close to the family told Page Six that the happy news is just what they needed after an arduous year.

“Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted,” the source said.

The pair, who live in London, are reportedly looking for extra space and are considering entering an offer for a 72-acre country estate called Bucklebury Farm Park.

The estate is close to the Middleton family home in Berkshire.

But Middleton and Matthews aren’t the only notables on the British royal circuit who have a bun in the oven.

Royal rugby baby

Zara Tindall, the Queen’s granddaughter, has shared her baby joy with her former rugby captain husband, Mike.

The Tindalls are hoping for a boy, and already have two daughters, Mia Grace, 6 and Lena Elizabeth, 2.

“It’s been a good week for me,” Mr Tindall said on a rugby podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby.

“Had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way.

“I’d like a boy this time, I’ve got two girls, I would like a boy. I’ll love it whether a boy or a girl – but please be a boy!”

Congratulations to Zara and Mike Tindall who are expecting their third child 🤰🏼👏🏻❤ -December 9th 2020.

.#ZaraTindall #MikeTindall pic.twitter.com/IWCw2TzKFz — Theroyalfamily.wcgcl 👑 (@lovecambridges_) December 9, 2020

Mr Tindall also joked about names, and had two very current, contemporary suggestions.

“We’re not sure what to do Covi or Covina – I don’t know where to go with names,” he said.

The latest addition will be the Queen’s tenth great-grandchild.

Tindall has been very open about her pregnancy struggles after suffering two miscarriages before her second child, Lena, was born in 2018.

And a baby makes three …

Rather than drop the news on a rugby podcast, Princess Eugenie opted for a more mainstream approach to share her happy news in late September.

And by that we mean she uploaded a post to Instagram.

The baby, which is due in early 2021, is the first for the 30-year-old and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, who tied the knot in 2018.

Like Middleton and Matthews, Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank were keen to upsize their home ahead of their baby’s arrival.

The couple have reportedly moved into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former home, Frogmore Cottage.

Luckily, their new home comes fully renovated.