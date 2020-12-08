Prince Harry sues British tabloid over Royal Marines story

Prince Harry is suing the publishers of a British newspaper for libel, joining his wife Meghan Markle, who is separately suing them over breach of copyright and data protection, according to media reports.

A spokesman for Harry declined to comment on Monday. Associated Newspapers, publishers of the Mail on Sunday, could not immediately be reached.

According to reports in several British newspapers, the Duke of Sussex’s lawyers filed a libel action at the end of November over a Mail on Sunday article published in October.

The article said the prince had lost touch with the Royal Marines, a commando force of the British navy with whom he had a formal relationship during his time as a working royal, since stepping back from royal duties earlier in 2020.

Harry, who served in the armed forces for a decade before taking on the role of a full-time senior royal, had been appointed as Captain General Royal Marines by his grandmother, the Queen, in 2017.

As part of an arrangement negotiated with the Queen and other senior royals, he had to give up the title in March, when he moved to the US with Meghan and the couple’s son Archie.

British media reported at the time he was upset at having to relinquish the military connections, which he highly valued.

The duchess’ own separate lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday publishers is in relation to articles published in 2019 that included parts of a handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in 2018.