A new, animated HBO Max comedy series has been labelled “cruel” for targeting and mocking seven-year-old Prince George and his siblings.

Family Guy writer and Will & Grace executive producer Gary Janetti has turned his viral Instagram page that mocks the young Prince into a cartoon – and royal fans are calling for a boycott.

The Prince will feature Janetti as the voice of Prince George, Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner who will voice Princess Charlotte.

For years, Janetti, 54, has shared satirical content to his near one million followers that portrays Prince George as a sassy egomaniac.

Industry insiders criticised the show, with one Disney producer labelling it a “cheap shot”, The Daily Mail reports.

“It’s one thing for filmmakers to play fast and loose with the truth in shows like The Crown, but poking fun at a seven-year-old child seems cruel and unfair.”

“Some things should be off limits. It’s morally wrong to use a child to get cheap laughs.”

Critics have created a petition to cancel the show and have accused Janetti of bullying.

Buckingham Palace: Cancel Gary Janetti's new show 'The Prince' – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/UVkWbKSvIk via @Change Treat people (especially the children involved in this) with kindness and respect. #childrenareofflimits — Ted (@TeddyTweetsDay) December 7, 2020

Cheap laughs

The Prince will follow members of the royal family, including the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Cambridges and Prince Charles and Camilla.

But various clips of the show have already aroused disapproval and indignation.

One scene jokes about the Prince’s sexuality by suggesting he is in a relationship with a page boy.

You don't "play" with the children's integrity.

That must be stopped right now!! — Denoncourt, Carole (@DearCarole) December 8, 2020

Another scene shows the catty cartoon Prince George mocking the coronavirus pandemic and his family’s wealth.

“I know self-isolating is difficult and we’re all sick of being stuck in the same 775 rooms, or, you know, studio apartment, it’s different for everyone,” the character said.

“Stay positive and be nice to your serving staff. They’re doing the best they can, even though lunch f—–g sucked today.”

Another scene features the seven-year-old instructing his new school teacher to curtsy when she greets him.

“You curtsy lower tomorrow if you want to keep your f—–g job.”

The Prince is expected to air in 2021 on HBO Max.