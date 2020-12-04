‘Upset’ Queen mourns death of beloved dog Vulcan

The Queen is apparently mourning the loss of one of her last remaining beloved dogs.

The 94-year-old monarch is said to be “upset” at the loss of Vulcan.

He died recently at Windsor Castle, apparently of old age.

Vulcan was a dorgi – a cross cross between a Pembroke Welsh Corgi and a dachshund – was reportedly buried at the castle. His death leaves the Queen with just one of her treasured pets, the ageing Candy.

The loss was confirmed by royal correspondent Rebecca English.

“The Queen is mourning the loss of one of her last two remaining dogs just weeks before Christmas,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Loyal companion Vulcan, a dachshund-corgi cross, died a few weeks ago at Windsor.”

The Queen and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, have been at Windsor Castle for several months amid the worsening coronavirus crisis in Britain. It was revealed this week that they will also spend Christmas there – breaking with a 30-year tradition of heading to Sandringham.

Buckingham Palace has yet to comment publicly on the dog’s death.

The Queen was long known for having a bevy of her favoured corgis, having owned 30 over the years.

More recently, she switched to the dorgi cross. In 2018, she gave up breeding altogether because – it was said – she did not want to leave any pets behind when she died.

Her decision came the same year that Willow, one of her favourites and her last remain full-bred corgi, died.

The Queen is said to have loved her dogs dearly. But many of her staff apparently didn’t feel the same affection, some coming off worse for wear after tripping over the dog pack surrounding their boss.

In 2003, one of daughter Princess Anne’s dogs – a bull terrier named Florence – apparently took savage revenge. It killed one of the monarch’s corgis before going on to attack a maid a week later.

“The poor maid was in agony and screaming her head off,” The Sun reported at the time.

“There was a lot of blood.”

According to the BBC, Florence was sentenced to “undergo behavioural retraining” after the bloody incident.

Several years earlier, the Queen herself was on the receiving end of a grumpy dog. In 1991, she had stitches in her hand when she waded in to split up a fight between one of her corgis and one owned by her mother.

The Queen, the corgis and James Bond

The Queen’s dogs have also found their own fame. Two starred at the the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony, as Daniel Craig’s James Bond accompanied the Queen from the palace to a helicopter.

In 2018, Vulcan and Candy made the front cover of US magazine Vanity Fair, pictured with their beaming owner.

Reports of Vulcan’s death come just a couple of weeks after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge confirmed the death of their own beloved pooch, Lupo.

The nine-year-old black cocker spaniel was a wedding present from Kate Middleton’s brother James, who is thought to have bred him.

Prince William and Kate noted his death in a social media post, declaring Lupo “has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much”.