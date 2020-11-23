Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have graciously invited Princess Eugenie and her husband to move into their royal residence, Frogmore Cottage, as they prepare for the arrival of their first child.

While a kind gesture on the surface, some say this demonstrates Harry and Meghan have zero intention of returning to a life in the UK.

Rumours have swirled that Harry and Meghan arranged for their furniture and belongs to be removed under the cover of night.

“Emptying their home and handing over the keys is a pretty strong sign Harry and Meghan have no plans to return,” The Sun quoted a source saying.

Frogmore Cottage, on the Windsor Castle estate, was where Harry and Meghan were living when they welcomed son Archie. It’s owned by the Queen and was the couple’s official royal residence in the Britain.

When they made the controversial move to the US earlier in 2020, they made public assurances that it would still remain their home.

“Frogmore Cottage will continue to be the property of Her Majesty the Queen. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to use Frogmore Cottage – with the permission of Her Majesty The Queen – as their official residence as they continue to support the monarchy, and so that their family will always have a place to call home in the United Kingdom,” they wrote on their then-website.

Sources say Harry and Meghan are delighted to share their home with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank as they prepare to start their family.

The Daily Mail‘s royal editor Rebecca English said Buckingham Palace had confirmed to her that Harry and Meghan invited the expecting couple to stay.

“BP tell me it’s their ‘private residence’ and arrangements are a matter for them – no comment on wherther [sic] rent is being charged. Major questions now as to whether they will ever return to the UK,” English tweeted.

Harry and Meghan’s last visit to Britain was in March. And the worsening pandemic situation in Britain means it’s anyone’s guess as to when they’ll return.

All Harry has said is that he wanted to be ‘home’ for the World Cup in 2021.

Princess Eugenie – the new ‘It royal’?

Princess Eugenie is the youngest daughter of embattled Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

She and Mr Brooksbank married at Windsor Castle in October 2018 – just a few months after Harry and Meghan.

Princess Eugenie stayed mostly out of the limelight – save her and sister Beatrice’s matching hat train wrecks at Will and Kate’s wedding – until her wedding, which riding the coat tails of Harry and Meghan, was highly publicised.

She’s taken a gentle public role in the royal family. At the core of her brand have been her personal struggles.

Born with scoliosis, Eugenie was 12 when she had surgery to correct it. She lives to this day with metal rods in her back, and recently opened up about her scars in a touching Instagram post.

She co-founded the Anti-Slavery Collective, and is a fierce champion for dismantling modern slavery.

She also works. Hard. She’s the director of contemporary art gallery Hauser & Wirth, making her a big deal in the art world.

Her Instagram profile paints the picture of a royal who’s just like us – selfies with her sister and husband and behind-the-scenes shots from charity campaigns are interspersed with official royal photos.

As Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank prepare to welcome another royal baby, it has eyebrows raised as to if they’re Britain’s new favourite royal couple.