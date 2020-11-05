Princess Diana’s brother demands inquiry into 1995 BBC interview

The 9th Earl Spencer said “sheer dishonesty” was used to secure Diana’s 1995 Panorama interview with Martin Bashir in which she discussed her breakup of her marriage to Prince Charles.

Interest in the interview was renewed by a recent Channel 4 documentary detailing how Bashir got the story.

Earl Spencer said the BBC journalist had used forged bank statements created by a graphic designer to coerce Diana into the interview.

He said the statements falsely purported to show that two senior courtiers were being paid by the security services for information on Diana.

Earl Spencer wrote: “If it were not for me seeing these statements, I would not have introduced Bashir to my sister.”

The BBC has previously apologised for the faked bank statements, but said a note from Diana said she did not see them.