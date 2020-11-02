Prince William apparently had the coronavirus so severely he was struggling to breathe – but he kept his diagnosis a secret, so as not to cause public fear.

He tested positive in April, just days after his father Prince Charles and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson contracted the virus. The revelation comes from The Sun newspaper, after the Duke told an attendee at a recent engagement.

“There were important things going on and I didn’t want to worry anyone,” Prince William apparently said.

At the age of 38, and still in reasonable health, a source said the virus hit the Duke “for six”.

“At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked,” the source said.

“After seeing medics and testing positive – which was obviously quite a shock given how fit and healthy he is – William was determined it should be business as usual though.

“He was determined to fulfil his engagements.”

Throughout the month of April, he continued to appear at events via video conference – including a fundraiser for Comic Relief.

As the UK enters its second national lockdown, there are questions as to if the Prince will go fully public with his diagnosis now. Kensington Palace has declined to comment on The Sun‘s report, but did not flat-out deny it.

In April in the UK, notable figures were falling ill to the virus and Prince William’s grandmother The Queen had just delivered her public address, trying to bring a semblance of calm to the country.

“He felt there were more important things going on in the country,” The Sun‘s source said of the Prince’s mindset at the time.

“But as a result of his own experiences, he realises absolutely anyone can catch this awful disease – and knows how imperative it is that we all take this second lockdown seriously.”

Britain has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak and has reported 46,717 COVID-19 deaths – defined as those dying within 28 days of a positive test.

A broader measure of those with COVID-19 on their death certificates puts the toll at 58,925.

-with AAP