Meghan Markle’s bid to delay court proceedings has triggered an onslaught of pregnancy rumours, as her estranged father makes a desperate plea.

The Duchess of Sussex sent the rumour mill into overdrive when she requested a nine-month delay for her impending court date which was scheduled for January 11, 2021.

The trial, which centres on The Mail’s decision in 2019 to publish private letters between the rogue royal and her father, is now set to take place in September next year.

But the length of the delay has some womb watchers questioning whether there may be another royal bun in the oven.

High Court Justice Mark Warby didn’t hint at the reason for the postponement, but said the “primary basis” was a “confidential” matter.

“The right decision in all the circumstances is to grant the application to adjourn,” Justice Warby said.

“That means that the trial date of January 11, 2021 will be vacated and the trial will be refixed for a new date in the autumn.”

Royal fans think the bid to halt proceedings, the couple’s decision to settle down in Santa Barbara plus their increased time at home during the pandemic is the perfect combination that could see another Sussex baby on the way.

In fact, fans are so sure that they have started placing bets.

A spokesperson for Ladbrokes said it had slashed the odds of an upcoming pregnancy announcement from 5/4 to 4/6.

“With plenty of rooms to fill in their new pad it seems only inevitable Harry and Meghan will have at least one more child,” the spokesperson told The Express.

“And a brother or sister for Archie could even come in the next 12 months if the latest odds are anything to go by.”

Dad’s desperate plea

Thomas Markle, 76, said he was disappointed with Justice Warby’s decision to grant the court delay, fearing he may not live see his day in court.

Markle said the ongoing legal battle was impacting his already poor health.

“I am a realist and I could die tomorrow,” Mr Markle said. “The sooner this case takes place the better.

“This case is causing me anxiety and I want to get it over with as quickly as possible.”

The estranged father said none of the male relatives in his family have “ever lived beyond 80”.

A lawyer for Associated Newspapers, publisher of The Mail, said Markle wanted people to know the truth.

“He is anxious to have his day in court so that he can tell the truth in public,” the lawyer told The Sun.