Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have launched the website for their Archewell Foundation, and have finally explained the meaning behind the peculiar name.

The beige, minimalist website features a breakdown explaining that ‘arche’ comes from the Greek word meaning “source of action”, and ‘well’ refers to “a plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dig deep”.

It comes a week after the couple announced they will no longer be using their Sussex Royal Instagram account.

The couple first announced the name back in April, leading many to suspect they had named it after their son, Archie.

Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a statement clarifying the choice.

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic, but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be,” the statement said.

“Before SussexRoyal came the idea of ‘arche’ – the Greek word meaning ‘source of action’.

“We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.

“Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.”

Despite the name bearing a strong similarity to their son’s name, the correct Greek pronunciation of ‘arche’ should sound like ar-hi or ar-ki, though it seems the Sussexes aren’t too bothered by semantics.

Details on what exactly the Archewell foundation will do remain scarce, but the couple have said it will focus on issues close to their hearts like female empowerment, gender equality and conservation.

The Telegraph also reports the Archewell foundation has filed trademarks for emotional support groups, a wellbeing website and a multimedia educational empire, though this may be to protect the interests of the company and prevent others from using the name.