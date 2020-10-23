Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have launched the website for their Archewell Foundation, and have finally explained the meaning behind the peculiar name.
The beige, minimalist website features a breakdown explaining that ‘arche’ comes from the Greek word meaning “source of action”, and ‘well’ refers to “a plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dig deep”.
It comes a week after the couple announced they will no longer be using their Sussex Royal Instagram account.
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
The couple first announced the name back in April, leading many to suspect they had named it after their son, Archie.
Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a statement clarifying the choice.
“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic, but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be,” the statement said.
“Before SussexRoyal came the idea of ‘arche’ – the Greek word meaning ‘source of action’.
“We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.
“Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.”
Despite the name bearing a strong similarity to their son’s name, the correct Greek pronunciation of ‘arche’ should sound like ar-hi or ar-ki, though it seems the Sussexes aren’t too bothered by semantics.
Details on what exactly the Archewell foundation will do remain scarce, but the couple have said it will focus on issues close to their hearts like female empowerment, gender equality and conservation.
The Telegraph also reports the Archewell foundation has filed trademarks for emotional support groups, a wellbeing website and a multimedia educational empire, though this may be to protect the interests of the company and prevent others from using the name.