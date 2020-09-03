Entertainment Celebrity Royal Harry and Meghan sign major Netflix deal to produce series of shows
Harry and Meghan sign major Netflix deal to produce series of shows

Britain’s Prince Harry and his US wife Meghan have signed a multi-year contract with Netflix to produce different types of programs, the company says.

The couple – who have moved to California with their son after stepping back from royal duties in the United Kingdom – will make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple said in a statement.

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

The news comes just over five months after the couple formally ended their royal duties and sought financial independence.

Their partnership with Netflix will give them “unprecedented reach” to “help us share impactful content that unlocks action”, the pair said.

“Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” their statement read.

“Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”

After pursuing the couple for quite some time, Netflix’s co-chief executive and chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, said he was “incredibly proud” they had made the company “their creative home”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a deal with Netflix to produce different types of programs. Photo: Madame Tussauds

The Netflix crew “are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere”, Mr Sarandos said.

Meghan’s first post-royal job was as a narrator in a Disney documentary film that follows an elephant family on a 1600-kilometre journey across the Kalahari Desert.

They are living in Santa Barbara with their son, Archie.

