Royals wish Meghan Markle a happy 39th birthday

The royal family have wished the Duchess of Sussex a “very happy birthday” as she turns 39.

A picture of Meghan and the Queen was posted on the head of state’s official Twitter account with the words “Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!”, and a similar sentiment was expressed on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s account.

The duchess’s birthday celebrations follow a whirlwind 12 months that has seen her life transformed from living in the UK as a working member of the monarchy with Harry and son Archie, to residing in Los Angeles after breaking away from royal duties for personal and financial freedom.

The couple moved to America with their 14-month-old son just a few weeks before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the globe, and, like everyone else, have been living under lockdown.

Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! 🎂🎈 pic.twitter.com/42VD8c8q69 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2020

Birthday celebrations are likely to be low key as the state of California they now call home reportedly has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in America.

Despite restrictions, the couple have voiced their opinions on various issues, especially the renewed focus on equality and race that followed the death of George Floyd in the United States.

In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, Meghan, who became the first mixed-race person to marry a senior royal, delivered an impassioned speech to her old high school following the death of Floyd, sharing her “absolute devastation” at racial divisions.

🎂🎈Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday! 📸 The Queen and The Duchess are pictured during a joint visit to Chester in 2018. pic.twitter.com/jTv8NmISYo — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 4, 2020

The issue of racial equality is expected to be a cause that forms part of their public work when the couple formally launch their new charitable organisation, Archewell, to replace their UK-based Royal Sussex foundation that has been wound down.

Meghan is fighting legal actions on both sides of the Atlantic, suing Mail On Sunday and MailOnline publisher Associated Newspapers after articles were published last year featuring parts of a handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father.

And the Sussexes began court proceedings in July in Los Angeles after drones were allegedly used to take pictures of Archie.

The couple have been working behind the scenes to urge top executives across the world to stand in solidarity with groups calling for a Facebook boycott.

The duke and duchess have spoken with a number of organisations leading the Stop Hate For Profit campaign, which is calling on businesses to pause advertising on the platform over the social network’s failure to do more to remove hate speech.

A source has said: “As we’ve been developing Archewell, one of the areas the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been keen to address is online hate speech, and we’ve been working with civil rights and racial justice groups on it.”

-AAP