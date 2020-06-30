Entertainment Celebrity Royal Kate Middleton shares message of hope for mournful Wimbledon fans
Kate Middleton shares message of hope for mournful Wimbledon fans

Keen tennis fan and Wimbledon patron Kate Middleton has narrated an emotional video for the tournament that should have been in 2020.

In the video, released on what would have been the opening day of the prestigious tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the Duchess of Cambridge thanks fans for their support in shaping Wimbledon over the years, and bolsters their spirits with a promise that 2021 “will have been worth the wait”.

“No matter the time of day, nor the names on the scoreboard, you have always been there, come rain, or shine,” she says.

“This year, sadly though, things are very different. But we will bide our time until we sit on the edge of our seats again and celebrate again. So when the time is right and we open the gates we will be back again and it will have been worth the wait.”

Wimbledon was cancelled in April because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was its first cancellation since World War II.

Wimbledon is an event close to Kate’s heart. She is the club’s royal patron and attends every year, sometimes accompanied by her sister, Pippa Matthews, or husband, Prince William. In 2018 and 2019, she attended with her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

