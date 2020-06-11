Entertainment Celebrity Royal Harry and Meghan enjoy the party life in Darling Harbour
Updated:

Harry and Meghan enjoy the party life in Darling Harbour

Harry and Meghan have arrived at their welcome party in Darling Harbour Photo: Madame Tussauds
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Stepping away from the tradition and protocol of royal life can’t have been an easy decision.

But once the ex-royals made the decision, it was time to get out of the Royal Academy.

Sorry, did we say ex-royals? We meant wax royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have left royal life behind, so why shouldn’t their wax counterparts do the same?

Madame Tussauds Sydney has celebrated Harry and Meghan’s move to Beverly Hills by relocating their wax figures.

The couple has shifted out of the Royal Academy, which they shared with Queen Elizabeth and HRH Prince William and Catherine, and down the hall to the Party Zone.

Meghan is finally letting her hair down, Harry’s tie is off and the two of them are rubbing shoulders with the A-listers.

The couple’s new high-profile neighbours include Adele, Nicole Kidman, Katy Perry, Elton John and other celebrities – so of course there had to be a red carpet welcome party.

Rumour has it they popped the champagne, but we’re not sure how they managed it.

Madame Tussauds Sydney is now open to guests.

The wax-royals were not available for comment.

Trending Now

Chris Lilley
‘It’s never just a joke’: Why cutting racist content isn’t a fad
Scott Morrison is wrong about Australia’s slave past, historians say
stamp-duty-home-buyers
Stamp duty: What is it? And why might state governments get rid of it?
Kmart empty shelves
Kmart’s empty shelves prompt shopper backlash, but there’s a catch
Consumer spending levels off despite splurge on gambling and streaming
Greece is inviting tourists to visit. And Australia is on the exclusive guest list
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video