Prince William and Kate Middleton joined a group of British senior citizens on Thursday to host a game of bingo.

The Cambridges dropped in via video-chat to check in on residents at Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff, Wales, and show their support to healthcare workers.

Full of smiles and giggles, the pair impressed residents with their traditional bingo lingo.

“One little duck, number two,” William said, followed by Kate who called “eight and seven, 87. Six and two, tickety-boo.”

When asked whether the pair were up to scratch as bingo hosts, the winning resident, a woman named Joan, joked around.

“It wasn’t as good as it should have been.” Joan said.

The Cambridges have had a busy few weeks, appearing in a number of other video calls in an effort to boost morale for citizens and healthcare workers throughout Britain.

But while Wills and Kate may have left the elderly Welsh residents smiling, the same can’t be said for Buckingham Palace employees.

The famous palace has been forced to sack roughly 380 staff who had been hired for the summer season.

Staff were due to begin work in late July and had been hired as guides and help staff for the annual summer exhibit, which has now been called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The roles were for around 380 temporary summer staff on three-month contracts,” a royal spokesperson told People. “They were recruited earlier this year for the Buckingham Palace opening, which now isn’t going ahead.

“They have all been given the option to carry over the offer for next summer.”

Queen Elizabeth opened Buckingham Palace to the public back in 1993 in an effort to raise funds after a fire devastated Windsor Castle, causing $AUD67 million in damages.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

The couple have put their own spin on the customary anniversary gift tradition, and have been hand-making their gifts to one another.

A source close to the Sussexes told People that for their first anniversary (for which the gift must relate to paper), the couple chose to have their wedding speeches framed.

“They love to do their own take on traditional wedding gifts,” the source said. “The first anniversary was paper, and Meghan wrote out the wedding speech and had it framed for him.