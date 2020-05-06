Entertainment Celebrity Royal Storytime video shows Meghan Markle celebrating Archie’s first birthday
Storytime video shows Meghan Markle celebrating Archie’s first birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have marked their son’s first birthday by posting a video of Meghan reading to a beaming Archie.

With her son in her lap and proud father Harry behind the camera, Meghan holds the classic children’s tale Duck! Rabbit! – one of Archie’s favourite books.

Archie has rarely been seen in public and in the footage he smiles and grips the pages of the story, by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrated by Tom Lichtenheld, which playfully asks whether an ambiguous image is a duck or a rabbit.

The video was posted on Save the Children UK’s Instagram page in support of the charity’s Save with Stories campaign, which aims to raise funds for children and families struggling due to the coronavirus crisis in the UK and around the world.

The young royal sports a full head of hair and is wearing a T-shirt in the video, which is thought to have been recorded in America where Meghan and Harry are observing the COVID-19 lockdown.

The couple have made Los Angeles their home and they and other residents of California have been living under a “stay-at-home” order made by the state’s governor Gavin Newsom.

America is where they plan to bring up their son after walking away from the royal family in order to become financially independent, after their hopes of earning money while still supporting the Queen were ruled out.

Archie has experienced an eventful 12 months since he was born at London’s Portland Hospital – first living in a cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle, then an exclusive home on Vancouver Island in Canada, and now in the sprawling metropolis known as the City of Angels.

-AAP

