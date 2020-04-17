From the British Red Cross to the AIDS crisis – nobody does philanthropy like the British royals.

In fact, Princess Diana was a driving force behind the monarchy’s devotion to charity work.

“I would like a monarchy that has more contact with its people,” she said in a 1995 BBC interview.

To this day, more than 3000 charities and nonprofits list members of the royal family as patrons and presidents of their organisations.

It should come as no surprise that it was charity work that drew Harry and Meghan into their first public outing in their new home of Los Angeles, delivering food to disadvantaged residents.

Despite keeping a low profile since their move in late March, the pair was spotted volunteering for the LA charity Project Angel Food. The charity delivers meals to people who are too sick to cook themselves.

A video posted to TMZ shows the Sussexes avoiding attention by donning baseball caps, face masks and sunglasses to drop off the food to a low-income housing estate.

Richard Ayoub, CEO of Project Angel Food, said the couple’s laid-back demeanour was surprising.

“They were dressed so casually, that’s not how you expect to see them,” Ayoub told CNN.

“You don’t expect to see them at your door.”

Prince William and Kate are also doing their part to help out during the coronavirus pandemic.

The duke and duchess of Cambridge narrated a mental health video, throwing their support behind Public Health England’s Every Mind Matters campaign.

“All over the country people are staying at home to protect the NHS and save lives. It’s not always easy. We can feel frustrated, miss loved ones or get anxious,” Will said.

“So now, more than ever, Every Mind Matters. There are things we can all do to look after our mental wellbeing at this time,” Kate added.

This comes just days after the couple revamped their Royal Foundation website.

Along with a new look, the website states the Cambridges “will do all it can to support those on the frontline of responding to COVID-19 in the UK.”

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice has officially cancelled her upcoming wedding to fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as the UK lockdown continues.

“There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time,” a spokesperson told People.

“There will come a time to rearrange, but that’s not yet.”

The ceremony had been arranged for May 29 at St James church, but then social distancing restrictions came into effect.

The couple had reportedly been discussing whether to hold a smaller, private ceremony with only close friends and family. But as lockdown restrictions continue, it seems they have opted to put the nuptials on hold altogether for the foreseeable future.