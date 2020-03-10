Prince Andrew has ‘shut the door’ on Epstein co-operation: US prosecutor

Britain’s Prince Andrew has “completely shut the door on voluntary co-operation” with the investigation into disgraced financier Jeffery Epstein, the US attorney in Manhattan says.

“Contrary to Prince Andrew’s very public offer to co-operate with our investigation into Epstein’s co-conspirators, an offer that was conveyed via press release, Prince Andrew has now completely shut the door on voluntary co-operation,” US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said, in a rare statement on Monday (New York time).

He said his office was “considering its options”.

Back in January, Mr Berman also reported that the prince had provided “zero co-operation” with the US investigation into sex-trafficking charges laid against Epstein.

Epstein, 66, killed himself while in custody in New York in August 2019.

Prosecutors accused Epstein of preying on dozens of teenage girls – most aged 14-15 – in New York and Florida in the early 2000s.

A long-time friend of the convicted pedophile, Prince Andrew has also been accused of sexual abuse by one victim.

Australian Virginia Roberts, then known as Virginia Giuffre, has said she was ordered to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17.

The prince maintains all the allegations against him are “false” and “without foundation”. He also says he has no recollection of meeting Ms Roberts, despite a widely circulated photo of the two of them together.

Andrew was exiled indefinitely from public life in November 2019 after a disastrous BBC interview, when he claimed he “let the side down” over his friendship with Epstein.

“I kick myself for on a daily basis because it was not something that was becoming of a member of the royal family and we try and uphold the highest standards and practices and I let the side down, simple as that,” he said.

In a statement released shortly after the interview, the prince said: “Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required”.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the Epstein investigation.

“This issue is being dealt with by The Duke of York’s legal team,” a spokesperson said.

“Buckingham Palace will not be commenting further on this particular matter.”

