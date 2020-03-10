There were smiles and waves – well, from Meghan and Harry, at least – as the royal family reunited at London’s Westminster Abbey for the last public event together before the official start of the historic ‘Megxit’.

The Commonwealth Service on Tuesday morning (Australian time) marked the first time the younger couple has been seen with the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate and Camilla since their January crisis talks when the family worked out a plan for Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ from senior royal life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were hand in hand and beaming from the moment they stepped out of their car before walking into the abbey to the sounds of a cheering crowd and bagpipes.

Meghan waved to William and Kate, who were in the row in front, and the couple then chatted and laughed with Prince Edward, who was sitting next to them.

While photos and video released of Kate and William from inside the service showed them looking noticeably more stiff, they did share photographs of the proceedings on social media – including close up shots of Harry and Meghan performing official duties.

Taking to their Sussex Royal Instagram account shortly after the service, Harry and Meghan did not make mention of the personal significance of the event, or load photos of other members of the family, choosing instead to focus on the Commonwealth’s role in promoting peace and prosperity.

They said that as president and vice-president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust they had been “passionate advocates” of the Commonwealth and had spent “many years” working closely with “the next generation” of leaders.

Royal biographer Penny Junor said she imagined everybody would be on their best behaviour.

“But goodness knows what they will all be thinking privately,” she told AAP.

From the end of March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hope to carve out a “progressive new role” as they live a more quiet life while protecting baby son Archie from the eyes of the UK tabloid press.

In a description of the new arrangements, published on the couple’s website, the royals said: “The Royal Family respect and understand the wish of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family, by removing the supposed ‘public interest’ justification for media intrusion into their lives. They remain a valued part of Her Majesty’s family”.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, will stop using their HRH titles – His or Her Royal Highness, will not use “royal” in their branding. Harry will remain a prince but will relinquish his military titles.

As the grandson of the Queen and second son of Prince Charles, Harry will remain the sixth in line to the throne and the order of precedence does not change.

Their announcement two months ago that they wished to step back from some of their royal duties sent shock waves through the monarchy.

It led to a crisis meeting involving the 93-year-old Queen, her heir Charles, William and Harry.

It was concluded Harry and Meghan would have to give up all their royal duties.

The couple have spent most of their time since in Canada, but returned at the start of the month for a farewell round of engagements.

Harry and Meghan’s baby son Archie has remained behind in Canada.

Monday’s event to mark Commonwealth Day is their last official royal appearance and comes less than two years since they married in a dazzling ceremony of pomp and pageantry watched by millions worldwide.

There is no certainty about when the family will next be seen together.

“Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations without public funding. Sadly that wasn’t possible,” Harry, the sixth-in-line to the throne, said in a speech in January.

-with AAP