Prince Harry has reunited with wife Meghan and baby Archie on an island in Canada for the first time since the young family split from the royal fold.

But if the couple was planning to slip into casual gear and step out for a hike like locals, it looks like they have been bitterly disappointed.

Just hours into their new life, Harry and Meghan have sent legal letters warning they will not stand for harassment while they settle in at their temporary home on Vancouver Island.

It comes after Meghan was snapped by a camera-wielding follower at a public park as she was out for a walk with baby son Archie and her two dogs.

She was accompanied by both British and Canadian bodyguards for the walk outside the gates of couple’s mansion.

The drama has intensified debate over who should pay for the couple’s security detail, with Canadians even starting a petition to demand local taxpayers should not foot the bill.

In photographs and video, the former actress is beaming as she walks with Archie strapped to her chest. She wears black tights and hiking boots with a beanie.

But it appears the images were taken from above and without her knowledge – evidence her fears paparazzi are hiding in bushes may not be unfounded.

It wasn’t long before they were splashed on the front of The Sun, Britain’s best-selling daily newspaper and several other UK tabloids.

It prompted the couple’s legal team at Schillings to send a legal notice to the UK press, TV and photo agencies warning against using the photographs.

“The Sussexes’ legal team have issued a legal notice to UK press, TV and photo agencies, concerning the use of paparazzi agency photos,” one royal source reportedly said.

Harry, 35, landed at Vancouver International Airport on a British Airways flight from London Heathrow on Tuesday (Australian time). He then took a connecting flight to Victoria on Vancouver Island.

It had been 10 days since the family was together after Harry remained in the UK to hash out the arrangement for their future.

The Queen confirmed this week her grandson and his wife would no longer use royal titles as they embark on what she said she hoped was a “happy and peaceful new life”.

Harry and Meghan said they wanted to be financially independent. But questions remain over who will pay for their security – them, the UK, or Canada – a cost that could amount to millions per year.

Harry has repeatedly compared the treatment of his wife at the hands of the press to that of his mother Diana who was killed in a car crash in Paris while being chased by the paparazzi in 1997.

On Sunday evening, at an event for his Africa-based youth mental health charity Sentebale, he described the media as “a powerful force” in a speech.

He said: “I was born into this life, and it is a great honour to serve my country and the Queen.

“When I lost my mum 23 years ago, you took me under your wing.

“You’ve looked out for me for so long, but the media is a powerful force, and my hope is one day our collective support for each other can be more powerful because this is so much bigger than just us.

“It has been our privilege to serve you, and we will continue to lead a life of service.”

Following the talks to renegotiate the Sussexes’ relationship with the royal family, the Queen said she was “pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family”.

