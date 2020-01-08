Stepping out of their car in London’s Trafalgar Square on January 6 for their first official engagement since November, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seamlessly swung back into action.

She looked picture-perfect glossy in a Massimo Dutti jumper and satin midi skirt with Reiss coat. He was smiling. And they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

So, same old, same old. But even as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were clocking back on to their royal life, Buckingham Palace was forced to deny a claim that the couple is planning to up sticks to Canada.

During their almost-two month break, Harry and Meghan took son Archie, 9 months, for a Vancouver Island getaway at a $20 million, eight-bedroom mansion borrowed from a wealthy mystery benefactor.

They weren’t photographed once (although they posted their own New Year shot of Harry and his little boy) and enjoyed their privacy so much they want more of it, according to The Sun.

The couple is looking to move to Canada – where Meghan lived for seven years while filming Suits – for a “significant” chunk of the year as they “actively consider their future role in the royal family,” claimed the UK outlet.

“Long-term options being floated include the Sussexes relinquishing their HRH titles or relocating their office to Canada.”

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, will kick off discussions with the Queen and Prince Philip “in the coming days” about their future direction.

Friends of the pair were quoted as saying that “everything is on the table” although “hopefully it will not come to” them ditching their titles in favor of a quieter, more private life.

“It’s been a very tough year — they’re newlyweds and they have a young baby — so they’re looking at what their life looks like in the future.”

Contacted by The Daily Mail, the palace said the claims were “speculation”. It would not comment on the reports Harry and Meghan are to have a family summit to thrash out their roles.

Any backroom tension or looming showdown wasn’t apparent when the duke and duchess returned to duty, although their choice of first appointment was interesting.

They visited Canada House, saying they wanted to thank Canadians for the “hospitality and support” shown to them on Vancouver Island.

Staff from the High Commission formed a welcoming committee outside, with Town and Country reporting Meghan called Vancouver “beautiful” when asked if she had a good holiday.

Janice Charette, the Canadian High Commissioner to the UK, said Harry and Meghan’s visit was a “chance to catch up, hear a bit about their visit to Canada and their holidays in Canada, and their impressions.”

She added she discussed with them “what they see in terms of their priorities” for 2020.

Citing homelessness and gender equality, “There’s a lot of areas where they have interests which are also priorities for Canada,” Ms Charette said.

Meghan and Harry’s first stop of the day was a private drop-in to the Hubb Community Kitchen in west London, which the duchess first visited before her wedding and collaborated with on the Together cookbook.

Whether or not more Canadian time is on the horizon, the Sussexes will be kept busy this year setting up their Sussex Royal foundation and promoting the Invictus Games, to be held in the Netherlands in May.