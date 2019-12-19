Entertainment Celebrity Royal Who was missing or turned up to Queen’s Christmas lunch
Updated:

Who was missing or turned up to Queen’s Christmas lunch

William and Kate, with kids in tow, after enjoying Christmas lunch at grandma's palace. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

The Duke of York has joined members of the royal family for the traditional pre-Christmas lunch hosted by the Queen but there was no sign of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Andrew has had a tumultuous end to the year after his disastrous appearance on the BBC’s Newsnight program, which has left his reputation in tatters.

His attempt to explain his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein backfired and he was heavily criticised for showing a lack of empathy towards Epstein’s victims and remorse over his friendship with the disgraced financier.

Meghan and Harry are on a six-week break, with rumours suggesting they are overseas with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, and were not expected at the royal gathering at Buckingham Palace.

Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Meghan and Harry did not join the royals for Christmas.

Many of the royal guests drove themselves to the private event, including Andrew.

The duke has only been seen in public a handful of times since the television interview and a large number of his major patronages have accepted his resignation and others have distanced themselves from him.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived separately and were both pictured behind the wheels of their cars, with Kate taking Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, while William had Prince George next to him in the front passenger seat.

Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George worn out after early Christmas celebrations with the rest of the royal family. Photo: Getty

When the couple left, William drove his family home with the three children on the back seat and his wife, who wore a striking Emilia Wickstead dress, beside him.

Among those invited to the event were the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara and Mike Tindall, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their two children.

Minor royals included Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and Lord Freddie Windsor and his wife, actress Sophie Winkleman.

The Queen will spend Christmas with the Duke of Edinburgh at her private Norfolk retreat of Sandringham.

They are usually joined on Christmas Day by close family – their children and grandchildren and their spouses – but not wider relatives.

The palace lunch allows the Queen to spend time with the other members of the family.

-AAP

Trending Now

Kate Middleton Meghan Markle
Royal Christmas traditions that might surprise you
Gift card guide
Gift cards: The naughty and nice list revealed
Lara Bingle roasts MIA Prime Minister with that burning question
barrier reef
The big bang: Climax on the Reef as coral spawns for a second time
Santa filling up his sleigh with petrol.
I’ll be home for Christmas after all: Petrol prices coming down
Farmers’ profits have been cut by 22% as a result of climate change