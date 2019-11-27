Entertainment Celebrity Royal Prince Charles to ‘let rip’ at Prince Andrew as reward offered in Ghislaine Maxwell hunt
Donald Trump Ghislaine Maxwell Jeffrey Epstein
Ghislaine Maxwell, right, in 2000 with Donald Trump,his then-girlfriend Melania Knavs and Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: Getty
Landing back in the UK after a 12-day official trip, a “furious” Prince Charles headed straight to the Queen’s estate of Sandringham, possibly to talk tactics about the Prince Andrew scandal.

Prince Philip has at lived on the estate since his 2016 retirement from public life, and “it is not inconceivable [Charles] might wish to consult his father on the debacle”, according to The Telegraph.

The claim was made as media, legal and public pressure was kept on the royal family as fallout from Andrew’s BBC interview about his friendship with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein intensifies.

Andrew will reportedly be summoned this week to a meeting with his older brother.

The Prince of Wales was part of the senior royal coterie consulted before Andrew was effectively sacked from his royal role.

“I imagine he will feel that Andrew has let the family down, and that he misled his mother over the interview, and in doing so has compromised the Queen,” a friend told Vanity Fair.

“He’ll take a tough line with Andrew. He’ll let rip, but he will have a strategy.”

The Duke of York’s Newsnight appearance on November 16 has seen him lose his royal job for the “foreseeable future”, his office at Buckingham Palace and a host of charitable sponsors.

He is not on the guest list for a NATO reception at the palace next week.

But the “withdrawn” Andrew is determined his daughters princesses Beatrice and Eugenie won’t be collateral damage in his downfall.

“His first thought is for the girls,” the source told Vanity Fair.

“Andrew will do everything he can to protect them and make sure they are looked after, and to his credit, Charles is very fond of Beatrice and Eugenie and has always been kind to them.”

Princess Beatrice Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in London on November 26. Photo: Getty

Anti-slavery charity founder Eugenie reportedly plans to keep a low profile.

Beatrice, who stepped out with fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi for a London concert on November 26, is said to have shelved planning her wedding for now.

The York family, including Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, is expected to take a post-Christmas holiday at a chalet they own in Switzerland.

Meanwhile, as the Windsors sort themselves out, one question about the ongoing FBI investigation into Epstein’s activities and associates is occupying Britain: Where is Ghislaine Maxwell?

The “uberconnected” society figure has been named by Epstein and Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre as the ‘procurer’ behind the trafficking of young women.

Like her friend the duke, Maxwell has denied all allegations but has gone to ground since Epstein’s August suicide in a New York jail cell.

“She’s the one missing link, and everybody wants to hear from her,” Candace Trunzo, executive editor of DailyMail.com, told Vanity Fair.

Prince Andrew Virginia Roberts
Andrew, a teenage Virginia Roberts and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001. Photo: Twitter

The Duke of York met Epstein at the palace in June, according to The Sun.

The Daily Mail said she was in London for a car rally in which she shared a road trip to Monaco with Nettie Mason, wife of Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason.

Maxwell was absent from any official PR photos for the event, just as she has proved so capable of avoiding media that The Sun has pledged a reward of nearly $20,000 to anyone leading them to Maxwell.

Twitter has a ‘whereisghislaine’ hashtag, and she is likely to come under fresh scrutiny when a BBC Panorama interview with Ms Giuffre airs on December 2.

Various sightings have placed Maxwell in the Caribbean, France, an In-N-Out burger joint in Los Angeles and the Massachusetts mansion of technology executive Scott Borgerson, with whom she has been linked.

In mid-August the Daily Mail photographed Borgerson walking Maxwell’s dog near his home in Boston.

“Ghislaine Maxwell is not at my home, and I don’t know where she is,” he told the outlet.

“She’s got the means to be just about anywhere,” said Trunzo, adding the Mail is following up leads.

“She’s our Waldo, and we’re gonna find her.”

