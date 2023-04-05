O’Keefe on drug-driving charge after test results

Live

Former television presenter Andrew O’Keefe has been charged after allegedly driving around Sydney’s eastern suburbs with drugs in his system.

The 51-year-old ex-Seven Network personality was pulled over for a random roadside test at Point Piper on Friday, NSW Police told AAP in a statement.

He gave a secondary saliva sample and his licence was suspended.

He was charged on Tuesday morning with driving a vehicle with an illicit drug present after the sample returned a positive result.

He was also charged with breach of bail and the matters were mentioned at Waverley Local Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Bail was continued for O’Keefe to live at Vaucluse.

He will have to undergo testing for and abstain from alcohol and drugs not prescribed by a psychiatrist or psychologist he has also been ordered to attend.

The drug-driving charge has been adjourned to May 2, while the breach of bail charge is moving with the matters it relates to, scheduled for a hearing in November.

O’Keefe faces resisting police, drug possession and domestic violence-related assault charges over an alleged incident at Point Piper in September 2021.

Six charges relating to an alleged January 2022 incident at his Sydney CBD apartment were withdrawn in February after the prosecution’s sole witness left the country.

O’Keefe previously avoided a domestic violence conviction in June 2021 after charges were dealt with under the NSW Mental Health Act.

He was granted conditional release in May 2022 to attend a rehabilitation centre for up to 12 months to combat his cocaine, ice and cannabis abuse.

– AAP