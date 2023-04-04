‘Just not worth it’: Hugh Jackman’s alarming cancer scare

Australian star Hugh Jackman has revealed another alarming cancer scare.

The Wolverine star uploaded a video of himself to social media on Tuesday, appearing with a patch over his nose to say he’d just had two more biopsies done.

“Hey guys. So, I wanted you to hear it from me just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever,” the 54-year-old actor said

“I’ve just had two biopsies done. I just went to my doctor, D. Iron, who’s awesome. She just saw little things. Could be or could not be basal cell in her opinion, she doesn’t know.

He will find out later this week if he has basal cell carcinoma.

If he does, it will far from Jackman’s first brush with the disease. He revealed the first via Instagram in 2017, saying he was in the clear after six skin cancer surgeries in the previous two years.

He urged his fans to get their own skin checked.

In 2021, Jackman uploaded another video to say he’d had his second skin biopsy – using the video to repeat his warning to fans to wear sunscreen and be vigilant with skin check-ups.

On Monday, the Les Miserables star revealed the sunspots he was having removed were due to spending so much time in the sun in his earlier years.

He encouraged fans, especially those about to enter summer in the northern part of the world, to practise sun safety when out and about.

“If I can just take the opportunity to remind you that summer is coming for those of us here in the northern hemisphere – please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it,” he said.

“No matter how much you want to tan, trust me, trust me, trust me. This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago and it’s coming out now. Put some sunscreen on. You’ll still have an incredible time out there all right. Please be safe.”

He captioned his post with an explanation of his skin cancer history.

“I know you’ve heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before. I’m going to keep talking about them, if need be,” he wrote.

“If it reminds even one person to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, then I’m happy.”

The Cancer Council says basal cell carcinoma accounts for about two-thirds of all skin cancers. They usually grow slowly over months or years and only rarely spreads to other parts of the body.

“If left untreated, some BCCs can grow deeper into the skin, invade nerves and damage nearby tissue, making treatment more difficult,” the Cancer Council said.

“Having one BCC increases the risk of getting another. There can be more than one BCC at the same time on different parts of the body.”

