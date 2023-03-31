John Farnham returns to hospital amid further health scare

Live

Singer John Farnham has been rushed back to hospital as he recovers from last year’s extensive cancer surgery.

The 73-year-old Australian music legend was being treated for a respiratory infection, his wife, Jill, said.

“John continues his recovery following last year’s successful surgery,” Ms Farnham said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

“He’s always been a strong and determined person with everything he’s ever done and we are all so very proud of him. He is responding well to the specialist care he’s receiving.”

Farnham’s latest health scare comes after he had part of his jaw removed in marathon cancer surgery in August. It involved removing a tumour and then reconstructive surgery.

After his surgery, he spent time in a rehabilitation facility, where he wowed nurses and other staff with his jokes and good humour, his sons said in October.

Son Rob Farnham credited his mother for helping the family through a tough time.

“She is an amazing woman, and has been strong through this whole thing and held us together at times,” Rob said.

In Friday’s statement, the Farnham family said the singer had received “ongoing treatment, care, and rehabilitation support over recent months from his medical team” and was comfortable.

“The family would like re-iterate their appreciation for all the medical staff that have attended to John over the past six months and for all the kind messages … from across Australia and the world,” the statement said.

Ahead of last year’s surgery, Farnham said a cancer diagnosis was something many people faced each day “and countless others have walked this path before me”.

His diagnosis came three years after he suffered a health scare and was hospitalised with a severe kidney infection.

Farnham shot to the top of the charts with his 1986 album Whispering Jack.

It produced one of the nation’s best-known anthems, You’re the Voice, and propelled Farnham to hero status.