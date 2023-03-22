Entertainment Celebrity Gwyneth Paltrow to stand trial for ski crash
Updated:
Live

Gwyneth Paltrow to stand trial for ski crash

Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Gwyneth Paltrow is set to stand trial in a lawsuit filed by a man who says the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer violently crashed into him in 2016 while skiing in an upscale resort in Utah.

Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76, says Paltrow was cruising down the slopes so recklessly that they collided, leaving him on the ground as she and her entourage continued their descent down Deer Valley Resort.

“Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control,” Mr Sanderson’s lawyers claim in the lawsuit, “knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries. Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured”.

In a case that has already run for years, Mr Sanderson is suing Paltrow for $US300,000 ($448,000) – claiming the accident in Park City was a result of negligence, and left him with physical injuries and emotional distress.

Mr Sanderson also accused Deer Valley and its employees of engaging in a “cover up” by not providing complete information on incident reports and not following resort safety policies.

After his initial lawsuit seeking $US3.1 million ($4.6 million) was dropped, Mr Sanderson amended the complaint and he is now seeking $US300,000.

Paltrow – the Oscar-winning actress known for her roles in Shakespeare in Love and Marvel’s Iron Man movies – filed a counterclaim in response, seeking legal fees and $US1 million ($1.5 million) in damages.

She has countered that Mr Sanderson was actually the culprit in the collision, is overstating his injuries, and trying to exploit her celebrity and wealth.

– AAP

Topics:

Gwyneth Paltrow

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News
Samoan PM to push Aus on climate, fossil fuels — visit
5G home broadband
What is 5G home broadband, and how does it compare to the NBN?
stage 3 tax cuts
Revealed: Where the winners and losers under the Stage 3 tax cuts live
albanese aukus
Albanese keeps debate in check, but two ALP heavyweights deliver brutal AUKUS verdicts
green energy
Ocean waves and nuclear fusion behind new Australian technologies for green power
rupert murdoch
Marrying Rupert Murdoch is fraught with uncertainty. What we know about his fiancee