‘Blessed and excited’: Lindsay Lohan’s big personal announcement

The Parent Trap star Lindsay Lohan is starting a family.

Lohan, 36, broke out her big personal news in an announcement on her Instagram on Wednesday morning (Australian time) – revealing she is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas.

The former child actor shared a picture of a baby onesie to Instagram, with the words “coming soon…” printed on the front.

“We are so blessed and excited,” Lohan captioned the image.

The news was met with much excitement by her fans and famous friends.

Lohan’s Mean Girls co-stars were among the thrilled well-wishers in her Instagram comments.

“I’m thrilled for you!!!! So exciting,” wrote actor Lacey Chabert, while Amanda Seyfried said it was “wonderful news”.

Heiress and socialite Paris Hilton, who recently welcomed her own first child, congratulated her long-time friend.

“Congratulations love! So happy for you,” Hilton said.

“Welcome to the Mommy Club!”

Lohan’s mother, Dina, also shared her excitement on Instagram, writing that she was “over the moon, filled with joy and happiness”.

Lohan told US Weekly that she and Shammas were looking forward to their new chapter together.

“We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives,” she said.

A new chapter

Lohan was once known as much for her outlandish behaviour as her acting career.

After finding success as a child star, she became famous for partying with the likes of Hilton and singer Britney Spears. She also had numerous run-ins with the law, being arrested several times for drug and alcohol use.

But now, Lohan has well and truly ditched her wild ways in favour of settling down.

She and Shammas, a Credit Suisse financier, announced their engagement in November 2021.

“My love. My life. My family. My future,” Lohan said on Instagram, captioning a shot of her new engagement ring.

Lohan subtly revealed that they had married in July 2022 when she referred to Shammas as her “husband” in an Instagram post.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” she wrote.

“I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.”

Return to the big screen

Lohan has also returned to the spotlight in recent years after taking an extended break from acting and moving overseas to Dubai.

Aside from occasional voice acting, her last lead role was in 2019 thriller Among the Shadows.

She made her long-awaited return to the big screen in 2022 – appearing in Netflix Christmas flick Falling for Christmas alongside Glee star Chord Overstreet.

Lohan also has another project in the works, another Netflix rom-com called Irish Wish – in which she plays Maddie, a bridesmaid attending the wedding of the love of her life and her best friend.

The film is expected to arrive on Netflix sometime in 2023.

There are also rumours that a third Mean Girls movie is in the works, with the possibility of Lohan reprising her role as ‘Plastics’ underdog Cady Heron.

According to Page Six, Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert all agreed to return for the movie – but talks have now “stalled” over a “disrespectful” money offer from Paramount.