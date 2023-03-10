On-the-mend Jimmy Barnes unveils his next music project

Australian music legend Jimmy Barnes is back with new music, just months after undergoing emergency surgery.

On Friday, Barnes announced that he and singers Jools Holland, Chris Cheney, Slim Jim Phantom, and Kevin Shirley will release a collaborative album in May, under the name The Barnestormers.

“What you have right here is rockabilly royalty. They’re global allstars who swing like a gate,” a statement on Barnes’ website said.

“They make the finest, finger poppin’ grooves to shake your local juke joint since the glory days of fenders and fins. Hold tight kiddo.”

The band’s first single, Johnny’s Gone, has already been released and fans can now pre-order the album for when it is released on May 26.

The band had teased that something was coming just a few weeks ago, simply sharing the name on social media and telling people to “stay tuned”.

How is Jimmy Barnes doing?

The upcoming release follows Barnes’ sudden announcement that he had cancelled a summer tour because he needed urgent back and hip surgery.

Years of performing had taken a toll on his body, the 66-year-old said in a statement.

“I’ve been jumping off PAs and stomping around stages for nearly 50 years, but it’s finally caught up with me,” he said.

“As everybody knows, it’s against my religion to blow out gigs but the doctors tell me I need an operation as soon as possible and it will really limit my movement for a few months.”

In February, the rock legend revealed he had been given the all-clear to travel once again and he and wife Jane headed off to Thailand. He’s been all smiles in his holiday snaps.

Who is in The Barnestormers?

From Melbourne to the US, The Barnestormers hail from all over but it was the pandemic that brought them together.

“They’re spread across three continents but they’re all coming from the same place. Crazy right?” the blog post says.

“They’re kids who grew up as greasers, listening to real gone 45s with a whole lotta shakin’ goin’ on. It took The Big Flu to bring them together. ‘Hey, while we’re all stuck inside let’s bake a biscuit about cuttin’ loose’, said the Caveman …. and so they did.”

Barnes, an icon in the Australian music scene and the former frontman of Cold Chisel – with many No.1 albums – will lead The Barnestormers.

Australians will also likely know Cheney, the frontman and guitarist from The Living End. He released his debut solo album last year, and it got to No.8 on the ARIA charts.

Slim Jim Phantom is the founding member and drummer of Stray Cats, an American rockabilly band formed in 1979.

“SJP can still be found bringing his one-of-a-kind stand-up drum style all over the world & as host of Rockabilly RaveUp on Little Stevens Underground Garage on Sirius XM, the most popular Rockabilly radio show in the USA,” the blog post blogged.

Jools Holland has worked with many big names in music. He was a founding member of the British band Squeeze before forming his 19-piece rhythm and blues orchestra.

“Self confessed workaholic” Kevin Shirley is also involved. The legendary producer has previously worked with Cold Chisel and Barnes, as well as Silverchair, Led Zeppelin, Slayer, Metallica, Screaming Jets and Iron Maiden.