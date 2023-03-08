ABC TV’s Lisa Miller hits back at ‘foul, disgusting’ online trolls

Live

ABC TV co-host Lisa Miller has released a blistering statement hitting back at “foul, disgusting personal abuse” after a storm of outrage about her wardrobe.

Miller said many of the insults she “couldn’t and wouldn’t repeat”, after enduring days of trolling over her choice of outfit for Monday’s ABC News Breakfast.

“The fact that what I wore on Monday attracted obnoxious commentary on Twitter – foul, disgusting personal abuse that I couldn’t and wouldn’t repeat – was upsetting,” she wrote in an official statement released by the ABC and broadcast during Wednesday’s show.

“That it then ended up online on some news sites where the photos and the abuse were republished made me angry.”

Miller’s statement followed one from the ABC on Tuesday, in which it accused media outlets news.com.au and the Daily Mail of “amplifying” the abuse and bullying.

The ABC said both outlets had sought comment about the trolling.

“The ABC regularly receives queries concerning abusive comments being made on social media about presenters and journalists, particularly female ones,” the ABC said on Tuesday.

“Under the guise of concern, these stories are republishing abuse.”

The ABC said it wouldn’t “dignify any ‘vile comments’ … about a presenter’s clothes by responding to them”.

“If Daily Mail Australia and news.com.au were genuine in their concern about such behaviour they wouldn’t amplify it by republishing the comments they describe as ‘vile’ and ‘sickening’, accompanied by a screenshot,” it said.

“Giving anonymous social media bullies publicity on a national platform is participating in perpetuating antisocial behaviour and the very serious issue of online abuse of women.”

ABC news director Justin Stevens said the “relentless and vile bullying Lisa Millar is subjected to on social media, particularly Twitter, is unacceptable”.

“She is an outstanding broadcaster and journalist and does an incredible job,” he said.

“Media outlets that amplify this disgusting anonymous trolling need to take a good hard look at themselves and their standards.”

Miller deactivated her social media accounts in September 2021, citing animosity that went far beyond criticism of her work. Co-host Michael Rowland confirmed she had received “next level” and “truly vile distressing personal attacks”.

But the abuse has continued, and reached new heights this week. The New Daily has chosen not to publish the comments.

On Wednesday, Miller said there had also been support from online fans.

“I am angry though, on this International Women’s Day, on behalf of myself, but also on behalf of other women, young women, who see those stories and see someone like me being violently abused day after day for whatever reason bullies can find,” she said.

“I worry it might make you think that no progress has been made and that it’s not worth it to be a woman in the public arena.

“On this International Women’s Day, I want to tell you the response over that rubbish yesterday gives me hope.”

Miller finished Wednesday’s News Breakfast on a lighter note.

“Thanks for all the support. I’m not sure about the viewer who said hey, if we all wore pyjamas they would still watch News Breakfast.”