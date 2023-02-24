‘Must be counted’: NZ’s firm line on incoming Harry Styles

Live

New Zealand has laid down the law to pop mega-star Harry Styles, who is poised to perform a single show in Auckland.

Styles will be in Auckland for his only show on Tuesday, March 7 – which also happens to be the night Kiwis are required to fill out their five-yearly census forms.

And the British star will have to comply, NZ census officials have confirmed.

The order came after a Twitter user asked census officials if Styles would have to take part in the national count. A spokesperson confirmed there were no special exemptions.

“Everyone who is in Aotearoa New Zealand on census night (Tuesday 7 March), needs to be counted in the census,” they wrote on Thursday.

“This includes tourists, visitors, and former members of One Direction.”

The official also helpfully included an image “lovingly rendered in fuchsia in Microsoft Paint” of Styles filling out an imaginary census form.

There was widespread approval of the decision.

“This has made me very happy,” wrote one follower.

Another shared a meme from a Wolf of Wall Street scene that included the text: “One of us! One of us!”

Among the details Styles will be required to give will be how many people are in his household, whether he smokes and how much he earns. New Zealand’s 2023 census will also collect information on gender and sexual identity for the first time.

Fortunately for the singer, all answers remain confidential.

New Zealand’s requirements may be easier for the British star than requests from Australian fans.

Earlier this week, he was pressured by tens of thousands of screaming fans at his Perth show to perform a “shoey”.

Harry Styles performs a 'shoey' in WA

In videos posted to social media, the As It Was singer is seen removing his sneaker during a break between songs, filling it up with water and preparing to take a gulp.

“This is one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever heard of,” he told his fans, before downing the contents.

And, as most do, Styles had some post-shoey regrets.

“I feel like a different person. I feel ashamed of myself. It feels so personal,” he joked.

“Such an intimate moment to be shared with so many people. I’ll be discussing this with my therapist at length.”

The singer then put his soggy shoe back on, and went on with his show.

Many fans pointed out that Styles had perhaps learnt his lesson since last touring Australia a few years ago.

At a 2018 concert, he refused to partake in a shoey when fans tried to pressure him.

“I’m not going to drink out of a bloody shoe. Are you mad?” he said at the time, his refusal prompting disappointed groans.

Styles has a string of concerts in Melbourne, Sydney and on the Gold Coast before he heads to Auckland for his performance at Mount Smart Stadium.