Baldwin pleads not guilty to Rust manslaughter charge

Live

Actor Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie and waived his first formal court appearance.

Baldwin and a weapons supervisor were charged in January with felony involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died shortly after being wounded during rehearsals at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe in October 2021.

Baldwin agreed to forgo a hearing to have his rights explained to him in court documents filed in New Mexico’s Santa Fe County First District Court.

On Thursday (local time), a judge set conditions of release that allow Baldwin to have limited contact with potential witnesses in connection with plans to complete the filming of Rust.

Prosecutors and defence lawyers are preparing for a likely preliminary hearing within a few months to determine whether there is probable cause to proceed to trial.

Other provisions of Baldwin’s pre-trial release include a prohibition on consuming alcohol and against any possession of weapons, including firearms.

“Defendant is permitted to have contact with potential witnesses only … in connection with completing the Rust movie and other related and unrelated business matters; provided, however, that defendant is not permitted to discuss the accident at issue,” state District Judge Mary Marlowe said in a signed order.

The involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin, a lead actor and co-producer on Rust, and armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed are punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $US5000 ($7345) fine under New Mexico law.

Authorities said Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

-AAP