Actor Tom Sizemore suffers brain aneurysm

Actor Tom Sizemore, known for his roles in Saving Private Ryan and Black Hawk Down, is in hospital in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm.

“He is currently in critical condition and it’s a wait-and-see situation,” the 61-year-old actor’s manager, Charles Lago, said in an email.

Sizemore, whose film and television career has spanned decades, is best recognised for his roles as the battle-hardened sergeant at Tom Hanks’ side in 1998’s Saving Private Ryan, and as commander of an Army Ranger battalion in 2001’s Black Hawk Down.

He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award in 2000 for best actor in a miniseries or film made for television for his role in Witness Protection.

Sizemore has struggled with drug addiction for almost as long as his career and has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement.

A 2007 documentary series, Shooting Sizemore, chronicled his efforts to reclaim his life and career after being convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and entering rehab for methamphetamine and heroin use.

The actor has been arrested for driving under the influence and drug possession multiple times in recent years.

– AAP