Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson has announced she and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma are set to wed – just three months after the birth of Wilson’s daughter.

Wilson, 42, revealed the news in an Instagram post on Monday, popping the question to Agruma, 38, with a diamond Tiffany ring at Disneyland.

“We said YES! Thank you Tiffany for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland for pulling off this magical surprise!” Wilson wrote.

In images shared on social media, Wilson and Agruma can be seen wearing matching pink and white striped sweaters adorned with black printed love hearts. They embrace in front of Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty castle as flower petals fall from above.

In another photo, the couple can be seen kissing as Agruma extends her arm out to show off her new ring.

The post has received almost one million likes since it was posted on Instagram early on Monday morning (Australian time), with celebrities such as Paris Hilton and Brittany Snow leaving messages of congratulations.

Wilson, welcomed her first child via surrogate in November, revealed her relationship with Lemon Ve Limon founder and owner Agruma in June last year after “grubby behaviour” by a Nine newspapers gossip columnist.

Wilson revealed her “Disney Princess” on Instagram in June, ahead of a planned story by Sydney Morning Herald columnist Andrew Hornery that was going to out her sexuality and relationship.

In November, she addressed the issue again after an Australian Press Council ruling.

“Just seeing the news that the Australian Press Council has condemned the Sydney Morning Herald and their journalists for their recent grubby behaviour in trying to out my same-sex relationship.

“Their actions did cause Ramona and I a lot of distress,” she wrote.

Also in November, Wilson announced on social media that she was “beyond proud” of the arrival of daughter Royce.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” Wilson wrote at the time.

Last week, Wilson revealed that her strict Pitch Perfect movie contract prevented her from losing weight.

The Aussie actor played ‘Fat Amy’ in the 2012, 2015 and 2017 musical comedies, making her a household name around the world.

“I couldn’t lose a massive amount of weight because I was in the contracts for that movie,” Wilson said on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“You can’t lose. I think it’s not more than 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms), or gain more than 10 pounds. You have to kind of stay at the weight. It’s in your contract.”

Wilson embarked on a ‘year of health’ in 2020, shedding 37 kilograms thanks to a healthy and active lifestyle.

She said she had wanted to start her health journey much earlier, in an effort to improve her fertility as she approached her 40th birthday – but waited until the franchise “seemed like it was over”.