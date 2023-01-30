‘Can’t feel his legs’: Hulk Hogan’s devastating health battle

Live

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has no feeling in his lower body after having nerves removed from his back during surgery, it has been revealed.

The injury means that Hogan, a superstar of World Wrestling Entertainment, can walk only with the aid of a cane, fellow WWE legend Kurt Angle said.

“Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can’t feel his lower body, so he has to use his cane to walk around,” Angle revealed in the latest episode his podcast The Kurt Angle Show at the weekend.

“I thought he was using the cane because he has pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything. So now he can’t feel his legs, so he has to walk with a cane.

“That’s pretty serious, man. I mean, I really feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business and it ate him up.”

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, is widely regarded as the world’s most recognised wrestling star and the most popular wrestler of the 1980s. The 69-year-old is considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

Angle said he spoke to Hogan at RAW‘s 30th anniversary celebration show in Philadelphia on January 23. Hogan told Angle that his latest back surgery had left him unable to feel his “lower body”.

“He’s the name and face of the company. He’s the guy that revolutionised pro wrestling. I have so much respect for him,” Angle said.

Hogan is yet to make any public comment on the claims – dropping only a single-word tweet on Monday (Australian time).

Hogan began his professional wrestling career in 1977, but shot to fame after signing for the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) in 1983. Once there, his heroic all-American persona helped drive the 1980s professional wrestling boom.

During and after wrestling, Hogan was also an actor. He had a cameo role in Rocky III and starred in several films and three television shows (Hogan Knows Best, Thunder in Paradise, and China, IL), as well as in ads and a video game, Hulk Hogan’s Main Event.

Hogan was also the frontman for The Wrestling Boot Band. Its only album, Hulk Rules, reached No. 12 on Billboard‘s children’s chart in 1995.

The sad health update follows Hulk’s confirmation (also via Twitter) that he and wife Jennifer McDaniel were officially divorced. They were married for 11 years.