Pamela Anderson is taking control of her narrative in a Netflix documentary set to air later this month.

The trailer for Pamela, a Love Story has been released by Netflix and provides a sneak peek at what viewers can expect when it goes live on the streaming platform on January 31.

“I want to take control of the narrative for the first time,” Anderson says on the trailer.

Director Ryan White said Pamela, a Love Story promises “never-before-seen personal photos, journal entries and thoughtful introspection”.

“The film is a first-person account of what it really means to be an icon, a sex symbol, an actor and a mother of two – all while everyone is watching,” Netflix said.

Throughout the trailer, Anderson, 55, is seen without make-up, talking about how she didn’t feel as though she was respected and how she had to “make a career out of the pieces left”.

“Why can’t we be the heroes in our own life story?” she asks.

What to expect from Anderson’s documentary

Pamela Anderson’s life has played out very publicly, from her years on Baywatch, to her marriage and the leaking of the sex tape, which White told Vanity Fair is referred to as the “stolen tape” in the documentary.

In 1995, a tape Anderson made with Tommy Lee was stolen from their home and put on the internet, violating their privacy.

In 2022, Pam and Tommy, a series that focused on the stolen tape was released and neither Anderson or Lee had any part in the series.

In the documentary, viewers will reportedly get a sense of how Anderson reacted to the series and how the stolen tape affected her life.

“Nobody knew the truth – even I don’t know 100 per cent of what happened, but I think what is most important is to share my human feelings and how much it hurt and how it undeniably defined me moving forward – in my career and my relationships,” she told Vanity Fair.

Pamela, a Love Story also delves into Anderson’s past relationships. Her sons, Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 24, were eager for her to tell her story.

Her early life, growing up in Canada and her rise to fame will also be explored.

Anderson confirmed she was working with Netflix on something back in March last year, sharing a post to Instagram.

“I can only surprise you,” she wrote on the note pictured in her Instagram post from 2022.

“Not a victim, but a survivor and alive to tell the real story.”

Pamela, a Love Story will be available on Netflix from January 31