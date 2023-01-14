Lisa Marie Presley to rest beside Elvis in Graceland’s cemetery

Live

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from father Elvis Presley

Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after suffering cardiac arrest at her home.

“Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben,” said a representative for her 33-year-old actress daughter Riley Keough.

She is also survived by twin 14-year-old daughters Finley and Harper.

Two days earlier, Lisa Marie Presley had appeared with her mother, Priscilla Presley, at the Golden Globe Awards, where Austin Butler won the best actor award for portraying her father in the film Elvis and paid tribute to both women in his acceptance speech.

“My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie,” Butler said in a statement on Friday.

“I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

-AAP