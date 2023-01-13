Lisa Marie Presley dies aged 54 after suspected cardiac arrest

Live

Lisa Marie Presley, a musician and the only daughter of rock’n’roll legend Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 54.

Presley’s mother, Priscilla, confirmed her death on Friday afternoon Australian time.

Lisa Marie was rushed to hospital just hours earlier after being found in her home unresponsive due to a suspected cardiac arrest.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement.

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Paramedics performed CPR and administered the drug epinephrine to restart Lisa Marie’s pulse when she was discovered at her home in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas, according to website TMZ.

Priscilla later confirmed her daughter was on life support in a critical condition.

Born in 1968, Lisa Marie was the owner of her father’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, a popular tourist attraction. She was nine years old when Elvis died there in 1977.

Her own music career began with a 2003 debut album To Whom It May Concern. It was followed by 2005’s Now What, and both hit the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart.

A third album, Storm and Grace, was released in 2012.

On Tuesday, Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley attended the Golden Globes ceremony in Beverly Hills, where Austin Butler won best actor in a drama film for his leading role in last year’s Elvis biopic.

As he accepted the award, Butler thanked both of the women, saying, “I love you forever.”

– with AAP